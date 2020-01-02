north-carolina-couple-cooking-pizza-accidentally-chars-snake

January 1, 2020 | 10: 07pm

A North Carolina couple cooking a frozen pizza Monday inadvertently charred a snake that somehow found its way inside the oven, a report said.

Amber Helm and her husband, Robert Helm, found the “crispy critter” 10 minutes into cooking their dinner when they noticed a foul smell emanating from the stove at their Wake Forest home, according to The News & Observer.

“I opened up the oven and thought ‘is that part of the oven?’ I looked more closely and it was a snake,” the mother of two told the paper.

Helm was not sure how the snake found its way into the oven, but said there were no reptiles inside when she cooked a ham on Christmas.

“I’m not happy about the way that the snake died,” she said. “That’s a sad way to go for any living thing.”

Her husband needed to get the reptile out of the oven.

“I put the oven on self clean after I pulled that crispy critter out,” he said.

The incident left the family on edge.

“I have two little boys so I’m just so concerned,” she said. “Every time I see a shadow I’m like freaking out.”