north-belfast-principals-unite-to-urge-parents:-take-control-of-your-kids’-social-media-use







Fr Gary Donegan

Principals from 21 primary schools have warned parents of the dangers of social media on their children’s wellbeing.

Head teachers in north Belfast issued a joint statement recommending that adults “consider the impact of unsupervised use of mobile devices” outside school, as well as “limiting their use in school”.

The call comes after the principal of St Vincent de Paul Primary School in Ligoniel sent a letter to parents stating that it “has been increasingly difficult” to deal with social media difficulties amongst its pupils. Bronagh McVeigh also revealed that she had received worrying reports that “some pupils are sending/receiving unsavoury and abusive messages, videos and texts”.

“Some people are being unkind,” the letter said. “Some people are creating groups then excluding others which can be a form of bullying. Many children are involved in these groups.”

Ms McVeigh advised parents that this “is not school business” and she asked them to “take control of the situation”.

The letter also recommends that pupils do not use apps such as WhatsApp, Snapchat or TikTok until they are 13 and asked people who allow their children to use them to check their child’s phone regularly.

“We have never had so many issues with key Stage Two pupils on social media before,” the letter added.