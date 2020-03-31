‘normal-people’:-hulu-&-bbc-set-premiere-for-sally-rooney-adaptation

The television adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People will be hitting screens in the U.S. and UK after Hulu and the BBC set premiere dates for the youth-skewing drama.

Interestingly, the British public broadcaster will go first with the series with all 12 episodes airing on BBC Three via its digital service iPlayer on April 26. It will follow on Hulu on April 29.

The series is made by Ireland’s Element Pictures and centers on the sporadic and complicated relationship of two friends and lovers from a small town in the west of Ireland.

Marianne and Connell (Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal) start their unlikely tryst in the late stages of their school education, and the story follows their lives through their university years at Trinity College.

Rooney, who adapted her book alongside writers Alice Birch and Mark O’Rowe, serves as executive producer with Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Norton and Anna Ferguson for Element Pictures.

Lenny Abrahamson will direct the first six episodes, with Hettie McDonald helming the final six. Abrahamson also will serve as an executive producer. Catherine Magee is the series producer.