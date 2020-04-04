nordstrom’s-spring-sale-is-a-treasure-trove-of-sexy-bras

In case you missed it, everyone’s buying lingerie right now. Yeah, breadmakers, sewing kits, coloring books, and more of the like are some top sellers at the moment (for obvious reasons), but when it comes to clothing, ultra-comfy and ultra-sexy lingerie seems to be experiencing a serious spike in sales.

Lyst is back again with its real-time “Stay at Home” data, which we first reported on last week. At that time, the numbers showed that lingerie sales were spiking, with brands like Agent Provocateur and Bluebella among the top-searched thanks to their sexy (and affordable) assortment. As of April 1, interest in lingerie continues to grow, with global searches up by 15 percent. Looks like people are really into bras and undies at the moment — and we don’t blame them.

More time at home means more time spent in comfy loungewear and, well, comfy or alluring lingerie, you pick. Regardless of which route you take, you’ll be happy to know that Nordstrom’s Spring Sale runs the gamut, offering everything from unlined cotton bralettes, like this one from On Gossamer, to sexy lace bras that you won’t have to (nor want to) hide under a shirt — and at majorly discounted prices.

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: Freshening up your lingerie drawer is an easy way to spice up your life. Look good, feel good — it’s never been more important than now. Shop the best bras on sale at Nordstrom below.

Dora Larsen Evie High Apex Underwire Bra

Shop now: $54 (Originally $90); nordstrom.com

Jason Wu Collection Lace Bralette

Shop now: $27 (Originally $45); nordstrom.com

Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra

Shop now: $41 (Originally $68); nordstrom.com

Hanky Panky x Lindsi Lane Suite Dreams Bralette

Shop now: $35 (Originally $70); nordstrom.com

Simone Perele Nuance Underwire Demi Bra

Shop now: $66 (Originally $110); nordstrom.com

Skarlett Blue Empower Underwire Balconette Bra

Shop now: $45 (Originally $60); nordstrom.com

On Gossamer Cabana Longline Bralette

Shop now: $30 (Originally $40); nordstrom.com

Wacoal ‘Embrace Lace’ Deep-V Bralette

Shop now: $29 (Originally $38); nordstrom.com

Honeydew Intimates Dani Underwire Balconette Bra

Shop now: $25 (Originally $42); nordstrom.com

Natori Statement Underwire Bra

Shop now: $51 (Originally $68); nordstrom.com

Bluebella Nova Underwire Demi Bra

Shop now: $31 (Originally $62); nordstrom.com