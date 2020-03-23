nordstroms-best-selling-robe-will-make-wfh-comfier-than-ever

When it comes to the purchasing habits of Nordstrom shoppers, most seem to let their picks speak for themselves while remaining relatively hush in the reviews section. But every once in a while, you’ll come along a Nordstrom best-seller with pages full of glowing testaments — especially in the case of beloved comfy staples.

With more than 600 perfect ratings and pages of gushing reviews, Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Robe is one of these outliers with a cult-fave status among Nordstrom shoppers. Designed by a brand known for its cozy leisurewear and blankets, the best-selling robe has caused the usually mum crowd of shoppers to get rather vocal in the reviews section.

If you’ve ever found yourself hesitant to invest in a robe for lounging around the house, there’s really never been a more apt time to add one to your wardrobe. Whether you choose to wrap up in it while taking work calls (bonus points if you’ve slathered on a face mask), or prefer to wear it strictly for lounging business, the plush, 100 percent polyester robe will be there like the wearable hug you didn’t know you needed.

What’s more, even after plenty of wash and wear, shoppers say their robe still looks and feels good as new. This is thanks to a special machine-washable microfiber that keeps the robe from shrinking and pilling, which the brand has coined as its CozyChic technology.

“I purchased this robe three years ago and it is still my favorite,” said one Nordstrom reviewer. “I wear it every single day regardless of the season… It’s super soft, not that kind of material that sticks to your fingers like some of the new material does. I simply love this robe!”

The lines between office wear and pajamas have never been more blurred, so why not chime into that conference call while bundled up in a luxurious robe? You deserve it.

