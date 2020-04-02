nordstrom-shoppers-swear-by-this-brands-plush-slippers

In case you missed it, Ugg has undergone somewhat of a renaissance recently and celebrities have played a key role in the revival. While Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid may be reaching for the brand’s newer Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slides, Nordstrom shoppers are proving that nothing beats a classic — as this style continues to be a best-seller.

Much like the O.G. Coquette Genuine Shearling style Jennifer Lopez is known to wear, Ugg’s Ansley Water Resistant Slide isn’t new to the slipper scene. Its origins may be rooted in an era of unironic Juicy Couture tracksuits and flip phones, but its staying power has proven that the classic cozy style remains a fan favorite.

In the shopping world, Nordstrom customers are known for their reputation of keeping relatively hush when it comes to leaving product reviews. This particular Ugg style has hundreds of pages filled with reviews left by over a thousand shoppers raving about the so-called “slippers from heaven” and their comfortable fit.

“I had no idea what I was missing until I placed these slippers on my feet,” said one shopper. “They’re perfect in every way. Safe for walking on hardwood floors and stairs with the grip in the underside. They don’t make my feet hot, they just snuggle them in all the right ways.”

If ever there’s been a time to invest in a house shoe, it’s now. And based on the glowing testaments left by the normally reserved Nordstrom shoppers, it’s clear these tie-free slides are an ideal option for slipping on and snuggling in.

Head to Nordstrom to shop the reviewer-approved slippers in five colorways.

