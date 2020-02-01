nordstrom-launches-used-clothing-business

Nordstrom is getting into the second-hand clothes business. The luxury department store chain on Friday launched a service, dubbed See You Tomorrow, both online and at its physical store in New York City that will sell used and pre-owned items.

The launch follows similar moves into second-hand clothing by traditional retailers like Urban Outfitters, which recently started a clothing rental service, as consumers become increasingly conscious of the apparel industry’s toll on the environment.

Textile production generates 1.2 billion tons of greenhouse gas emissions every year — more than what is produced by all international flights and maritime shipping trips combined, according to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

Consumers can now bring their pre-owned clothing to Nordstrom’s See You Tomorrow shop in New York, where buyers evaluate items and pay sellers in Nordstrom gift cards that are redeemable in-store and online.

More options for used clothing

See you Tomorrow’s offerings on Friday included returned Nordstrom merchandise and a selection of imperfect or damaged pieces the retailer can’t sell at full price. Men’s and women’s designer clothing and accessories from brands like Rag & Bone, Vince, All Saints and Eileen Fisher was available on See You Tomorrow’s website.

See You Tomorrow only sells items in “pristine,” “excellent,” or “great” condition, with the highest quality pieces appearing practically brand new, and those in “great” condition showing moderate signs of wear. It will start selling pre-owned clothing as consumers bring it in for a gift card exchange.

Resale startups like the RealReal, a high-end consignment store that buys and sells luxury, pre-owned clothing, shoes and accessories, and ThredUp, another big second-hand retail player, have helped build resale into a trend and push it into the mainstream.

Both companies highlight the toll fashion industry takes on the environment and have tools that help consumers calculate their so-called “fashion footprint.”