nora-quoirin-parents-anger-after-malaysia-closes-probe-into-teen’s-death







Nora Quorin with her mother Meabh

The parents of Nora Quoirin, who died after going missing in the Malaysian jungle last August, have said they are shocked by the decision not to hold an inquest into her death.

Nora (15) went missing during a family holiday to Malaysia on August 4. Her body was discovered 10 days later beside a small stream, about 1.6 miles from the jungle resort of Dusun, where the family were staying.

On Friday the Malaysian Attorney General’s Chambers classified her death as “no further action”.

The ruling has angered Nora’s parents Meabh – who is from Belfast- and Sebastien who have said they are shocked by the decision and that the ruling prevents “justice from being done”.

The pair have rejected the police’s theory, who believe she wandered off alone and there was no foul play involved.

In a written statement, released by the Lucie Blackman Trust, the parents said: “To date, we have only received a short explanation from the pathologists who conducted the post-mortem in Malaysia which confirmed the cause of death as gastro-intestinal bleeding and an ulcer (likely brought on by starvation and/or stress).

“We must emphasise however that this is only a brief extract of what will be the full post-mortem report, which is as yet still unavailable.







Teenager Nora Quoirin went missing on a family holiday

“It is critical that we receive this report. It may reveal other significant details that contributed to Nora’s death, such as why a severe ulcer was triggered so quickly in her body. It is moreover utterly unacceptable that we have not received a single update from Malaysia since Nora’s death.”

“The AGC’s decision prevents justice being done.”

Nora’s parents said that the teen, who had significant physical and mental challenges, could not have been alone for the entire duration of her disappearance.

“We have repeatedly asked the police to clarify answers to our questions in this regard – and we have been repeatedly ignored,” they said.

“This stands in stark contrast with the promise of transparency that we received from the Deputy Prime Minister and other prominent officials whom we met in Malaysia.”

They added: “We cannot believe, nor understand why, any modern economy would label such a harrowing and mysterious case NFA without full process and the total refusal to communicate with us is both insulting and unfathomable.







Meabh and Sebastien Quoirin (Royal Malaysia Police/AP)

“Our governments in France and Ireland support our demands for justice. We therefore now appeal directly to the highest levels of Malaysian government as well as the Attorney General’s office to assist our quest for the truth.”

The Lucie Blackman Trust, which has been assisting the family since Nora’s disappearance, said it was shocked by the news.

Matthew Searle, trust chief executive, said: “It seems unbelievable that, in a case that looks so complex and currently unexplained, that any authority could effectively close it down without even waiting for full reports.

“The idea that Nora went off, on her own, seems incredibly unlikely. This family need answers and at least deserve an investigation to the greatest lengths available. We are urgently seeking answers from various authorities – Nora’s death needs to be explained.”

Belfast Telegraph Digital