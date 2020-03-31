nonprofit-to-give-back-to-nurses,-repair-houses

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: Mar 31, 2020 / 05: 00 AM EDT

/ Updated: Mar 31, 2020 / 05: 47 AM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan nonprofit

is looking to give back to nurses in the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The goal is to help those on the front lines.

“Nurses really are heroes. Just like

teachers, just like firefighters, just like EMT first responders,” said

Jeff Glover, the founder of Glover’s Heroes.

Glover has made it his mission to make sure our

healthcare workers know they are appreciated.

He founded Glover’s Heroes four years ago to

recognize those making a difference in the community. Now due to the

coronavirus pandemic, he wants people to nominate nurses that need help

repairing or improving their homes.

“They’re putting themselves in situations

where they themselves could contract the virus by being around patients with

the COVID virus, and that it itself is quite and undertaking,” said

Glover.

Once nominated, the organization will select

those nurses to help and will cover 100% of the costs.

He says Glover’s Heroes has $50,000 to put

toward this project by raising money all year round.

“Although West Michigan hasn’t been hit as hard as other parts of the state, it’s coming as the numbers are increasing every single day and I think we need to do our part in showing appreciation, recognition for nurses,” said Glover.

If you’d like to nominate a nurse in your life, you can do so online.