‘none-of-my-business’:-pep-guardiola-admits-leroy-sane’s-city-future-is-unclear-with-winger-linked-to-summer-exit

Pep Guardiola has dropped the biggest hint yet that Leroy Sane could leave Manchester City this summer and admitted there would be no hard feelings if the Germany winger quit the club.

Sane has entered the final 18 months of his contract with the Premier League champions and his City team-mates are increasingly convinced the player will join Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

Guardiola conceded Sane’s future was now “out of my hands” and that the player – who is nearing a return after five months out with a serious knee injury – was entitled to move on if he felt it was in his and family’s best interests after four seasons in Manchester.

Asked if the prospect of losing Sane would be personally upsetting for him, the City manager said: “Absolutely not – three years ago is different to right now. I’m not the same guy I was when I arrived here and the players are the same.

“They have their dreams and after the dreams are accomplished it needs another thing.

“What I want is for him to come back fit, his knee looks really good and after that, honestly, it’s not of my business. In terms of what the club and the agent and the player himself want to do with his own future, it’s not in my hands.”