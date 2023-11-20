Take Our Disney Quiz and Prove You’re a “Bambi 2” Master!

Welcome to our exciting Disney Quiz! This is your chance to prove you're a true aficionado of the enchanting Bambi 2. Brush up on your knowledge about this heartfelt sequel, its memorable characters, and unforgettable moments. So, are you ready to dive into the world of Bambi once again?

Who is the director of Bambi 2?

Brian Pimental Walt Disney Andrew Stanton John Lasseter

Who is the voice actor for Bambi in Bambi 2?

What is the running time of Bambi 2?

102 minutes 72 minutes 90 minutes 75 minutes

What year was Bambi 2 released?

2008 2002 2006 2010

Which character does Bambi's father play in Bambi 2?

The Great Prince of the Forest The King of the Jungle The Emperor of the Wood The Leader of the Herd

Which character is introduced in Bambi 2?

Faline's mother Ronno Flower Thumper's sister

Exploring the World of Bambi 2

Bambi 2, also known as Bambi and the Great Prince of the Forest, is a heartwarming Disney sequel to the original Bambi movie that explores the story of young Bambi growing up under the protective care of his father, the Great Prince. So, are you an expert on Bambi 2? Let's find out.

The Storyline

Unlike the original movie, Bambi 2 takes on a more in-depth exploration of Bambi's relationship with his father. The film bridges the gap in the original movie timeline and beautifully illustrates Bambi's journey of courage, love, and growth.

Key Characters

Bambi – The young prince of the forest, learning to step into his role under his father's guidance.

The Great Prince – Bambi's father, struggling to raise his young fawn after the loss of Bambi's mother.

Thumper and Flower – Bambi's best friends who accompany him on his adventures.

Fun Facts

Bambi 2 holds the world record for the longest gap between movie sequels – 64 years!

Patrick Stewart voices the Great Prince, adding a regal touch to the character.

The film received highly positive reviews, being praised for its stunning animation and emotional depth.

Whether you're a casual viewer or a dedicated Disney aficionado, the charming world of Bambi 2 holds something for everyone. Now that you're refreshed on the basic elements of the film, it's time to put your knowledge to the test. Good luck with the quiz!