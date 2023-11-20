Take Our Disney Quiz and Prove You’re a “Bambi 2” Master!

Deploy Folding Table of contents
Welcome to our exciting Disney Quiz! This is your chance to prove you're a true aficionado of the enchanting Bambi 2. Brush up on your knowledge about this heartfelt sequel, its memorable characters, and unforgettable moments. So, are you ready to dive into the world of Bambi once again?
Exploring the World of Bambi 2
Bambi 2, also known as Bambi and the Great Prince of the Forest, is a heartwarming Disney sequel to the original Bambi movie that explores the story of young Bambi growing up under the protective care of his father, the Great Prince. So, are you an expert on Bambi 2? Let's find out.
The Storyline
Unlike the original movie, Bambi 2 takes on a more in-depth exploration of Bambi's relationship with his father. The film bridges the gap in the original movie timeline and beautifully illustrates Bambi's journey of courage, love, and growth.
Key Characters
- Bambi – The young prince of the forest, learning to step into his role under his father's guidance.
- The Great Prince – Bambi's father, struggling to raise his young fawn after the loss of Bambi's mother.
- Thumper and Flower – Bambi's best friends who accompany him on his adventures.
Fun Facts
- Bambi 2 holds the world record for the longest gap between movie sequels – 64 years!
- Patrick Stewart voices the Great Prince, adding a regal touch to the character.
- The film received highly positive reviews, being praised for its stunning animation and emotional depth.
Whether you're a casual viewer or a dedicated Disney aficionado, the charming world of Bambi 2 holds something for everyone. Now that you're refreshed on the basic elements of the film, it's time to put your knowledge to the test. Good luck with the quiz!
