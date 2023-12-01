Quiz Harry Potter: Can YOU name ALL the members of the Order of the Phoenix?!

Published on by
Quiz Harry Potter: Can YOU name ALL the members of the Order of the Phoenix?!
Deploy Folding Table of contents

Welcome to the Quiz! Test your wizarding knowledge as we challenge you to name all members of the Order of the Phoenix. Whether you're a Muggle or a budding wizard, delve into the magical world and prove your prowess. Are you ready to accept this enchanting challenge? Let the magic begin!

Who was the founder of the Order of the Phoenix?
Dumbledore
Snape
Sirius Black
Which member of the Order of the Phoenix was also a part of the original Marauders?
Remus Lupin
Arthur Weasley
Alastor Moody
Severus Snape
Who was not a member of the Order of the Phoenix?
Draco Malfoy
Nymphadora Tonks
Kingsley Shacklebolt
Mundungus Fletcher
Which member of the Order of the Phoenix died in the Battle of ?
Fred Weasley
Neville Longbottom
Who was the secret keeper for the Order of the Phoenix?
Peter Pettigrew
Dumbledore
Mad-Eye Moody
Sirius Black
Which member of the Order of the Phoenix could transform into a dog?
Sirius Black
Remus Lupin
Alastor Moody
Severus Snape

Discovering the Order of the Phoenix

The Order of the Phoenix plays a key role in the Harry Potter series. It is a secret society, founded by Albus Dumbledore, dedicated to fighting Lord Voldemort and his followers, the Death Eaters. The Order is made up of a number of beloved characters from the series, each contributing their unique skills to the fight against the darkness.

The Founding Members

  • Albus Dumbledore
  • Minerva McGonagall
  • Rubeus Hagrid
  • Severus Snape

These four were among the first to join the fight. Albus Dumbledore, as the founder, was the guiding force and leader of the Order. Minerva McGonagall, Rubeus Hagrid, and Severus Snape were all integral members, providing key support and resources to the Order.

Joining the Fight

  • Sirius Black
  • Remus Lupin
  • Nymphadora Tonks
  • Molly and Arthur Weasley
  • Bill and Fleur Weasley
  • Kingsley Shacklebolt
  • Mad-Eye Moody

As the struggle against Voldemort intensified, many more members joined the ranks of the Order. These include Sirius Black, Remus Lupin and Nymphadora Tonks, as well as the Weasley Family. Each of these characters brought unique abilities and talents to the group, bolstering its strength and reach.

The New Generation

  • Harry Potter
  • Hermione Granger
  • Ron Weasley

Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley, our beloved trio, were later inducted into the Order. They played a key role in many of the Order's most critical missions, helping to eventually bring about Voldemort's downfall.

The Unsung Heroes

  • Arabella Figg
  • Mundungus Fletcher
  • Sturgis Podmore

Arabella Figg, Mundungus Fletcher, and Sturgis Podmore are among the lesser-known members of the Order, but their contributions were no less crucial. From providing vital intelligence, to executing dangerous missions, these unsung heroes played their part in the fight against Voldemort.

4.7/5 - (12 votes)

As a young independent media, Moose Gazette aneeds your help. Please support us by following us and bookmarking us on Google News. Thank you for your support!

Follow us on Google News

Anime Anxiety Astrological sign Astrology Brain teaser Celestial sphere Critical thinking Emotional intelligence Empathy Fat Feeling Fish Happiness Hera Horoscope Intel Iron Man Jupiter Kakashi Hatake Marvel Universe Mathematical puzzle Mindfulness Motivation Naruto Naruto Uzumaki New Horizons Ninja Nutrient Oat Pectin Pluto Radian Reflection of You Sasuke Uchiha Saturn Self-esteem Spider-Man Star Wars Superhero The Force Uranus Vegeta Visual acuity Zen Zodiac

Copyright © Moose Gazette 2023 all rights reserved.