Quiz Harry Potter: Can YOU name ALL the members of the Order of the Phoenix?!

Welcome to the Harry Potter Quiz! Test your wizarding knowledge as we challenge you to name all members of the Order of the Phoenix. Whether you're a Muggle or a budding wizard, delve into the magical world and prove your prowess. Are you ready to accept this enchanting challenge? Let the magic begin!

Who was the founder of the Order of the Phoenix?

Dumbledore Snape Sirius Black Bellatrix Lestrange

Which member of the Order of the Phoenix was also a part of the original Marauders?

Remus Lupin Arthur Weasley Alastor Moody Severus Snape

Who was not a member of the Order of the Phoenix?

Draco Malfoy Nymphadora Tonks Kingsley Shacklebolt Mundungus Fletcher

Which member of the Order of the Phoenix died in the Battle of Hogwarts

Fred Weasley Neville Longbottom Ron Weasley Luna Lovegood

Who was the secret keeper for the Order of the Phoenix?

Peter Pettigrew Dumbledore Mad-Eye Moody Sirius Black

Which member of the Order of the Phoenix could transform into a dog?

Sirius Black Remus Lupin Alastor Moody Severus Snape

Discovering the Order of the Phoenix

The Order of the Phoenix plays a key role in the Harry Potter series. It is a secret society, founded by Albus Dumbledore, dedicated to fighting Lord Voldemort and his followers, the Death Eaters. The Order is made up of a number of beloved characters from the series, each contributing their unique skills to the fight against the darkness.

The Founding Members

Albus Dumbledore

Minerva McGonagall

Rubeus Hagrid

Severus Snape

These four were among the first to join the fight. Albus Dumbledore, as the founder, was the guiding force and leader of the Order. Minerva McGonagall, Rubeus Hagrid, and Severus Snape were all integral members, providing key support and resources to the Order.

Joining the Fight

Sirius Black

Remus Lupin

Nymphadora Tonks

Molly and Arthur Weasley

Bill and Fleur Weasley

Kingsley Shacklebolt

Mad-Eye Moody

As the struggle against Voldemort intensified, many more members joined the ranks of the Order. These include Sirius Black, Remus Lupin and Nymphadora Tonks, as well as the Weasley Family. Each of these characters brought unique abilities and talents to the group, bolstering its strength and reach.

The New Generation

Harry Potter

Hermione Granger

Ron Weasley

Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley, our beloved trio, were later inducted into the Order. They played a key role in many of the Order's most critical missions, helping to eventually bring about Voldemort's downfall.

The Unsung Heroes

Arabella Figg

Mundungus Fletcher

Sturgis Podmore

Arabella Figg, Mundungus Fletcher, and Sturgis Podmore are among the lesser-known members of the Order, but their contributions were no less crucial. From providing vital intelligence, to executing dangerous missions, these unsung heroes played their part in the fight against Voldemort.