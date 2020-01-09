Home NEWS Non-alcoholic Old Fashioned cocktail recipe 

This is a remarkably delicious, alcohol-free version of a simple whisky cocktail, to be drunk in stately homes at Christmas, as you squabble over the inheritance. (Or in your living room, watching TV  – it works either way.) Angostura bitters are alcoholic – but barely, as you are using such a small amount. Replace with non-alcoholic bitters if preferred.

Prep time: 5 minutes 

MAKES

one 

INGREDIENTS 

  • Ice cubes
  • Strip of lemon peel,  pith removed
  • 50ml non-alcoholic distilled spirit, such  as Seedlip
  • ½ tsp caramel syrup
  • 2 drops Angostura  bitters (or use non-alcoholic bitters)

METHOD 

  1. Half-fill a whisky tumbler with ice. Gently bash the lemon peel with a muddler to release the oil.
  2. Pour the remaining ingredients into the glass, add the strip of lemon peel and stir.

Recipe  from ‘How to Be Sober and Keep Your  Friends’, by Flic Everett (Quadrille, £12.99). Order your copy from books.telegraph.co.uk 

