non-alcoholic-manhattan-cocktail-recipe 

This is a very sophisticated drink, for those times you want to feel you’re in a panelled apartment in old New York, sitting in front of a crackling fire, talking about Bunty and Chet heading to the Hamptons in spring.
Prep time: 5 minutes
Contents
MAKES
one
INGREDIENTS
- 1 maraschino cocktail cherry, plus 1 to decorate
- ½ tsp caramel syrup (Monin is good)
- 3 tbsp non-alcoholic distilled spirit
- ¼ tsp grenadine syrup
- 3 tbsp non-alcoholic red wine
- ¼tsp syrup from the maraschino cocktail cherry jar
- 2 drops Angostura bitters
- 4 large ice cubes
METHOD
- Put one cherry into the bottom of a champagne coupe or whisky tumbler. Pour all the other ingredients into a cocktail shaker with the ice cubes. Shake vigorously for around a minute. Check it’s cold, then strain the mix into the glass.
- Decorate with the extra cherry threaded on to a cocktail stick. Sip, and eat the cherries afterwards.
Recipe from ‘How to Be Sober and Keep Your Friends’, by Flic Everett (Quadrille, £12.99). Order your copy from books.telegraph.co.uk