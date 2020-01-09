Home NEWS Non-alcoholic Manhattan cocktail recipe 

This is a very sophisticated drink, for those times you want to feel you’re in a panelled apartment in old New York, sitting in front of a crackling fire, talking about Bunty and Chet heading to the Hamptons in spring.

Prep time: 5 minutes 

MAKES 

one 

INGREDIENTS 

  • 1 maraschino cocktail cherry, plus 1 to decorate
  • ½ tsp caramel syrup (Monin is good)
  • 3 tbsp non-alcoholic distilled spirit
  • ¼ tsp grenadine syrup
  • 3 tbsp non-alcoholic red wine
  • ¼tsp syrup from the maraschino cocktail cherry jar
  • 2 drops Angostura bitters
  • 4 large ice cubes

METHOD 

  1. Put one cherry into the bottom of a champagne coupe or whisky tumbler. Pour all the other ingredients into a cocktail shaker with the ice cubes. Shake vigorously for around a minute. Check it’s cold, then strain the mix into the glass.
  2. Decorate with the extra cherry threaded on to a cocktail stick. Sip, and eat the cherries afterwards.

Recipe  from ‘How to Be Sober and Keep Your Friends’, by Flic Everett (Quadrille, £12.99). Order your copy from books.telegraph.co.uk 

