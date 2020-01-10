Home NEWS Non-alcoholic lime and cucumber CBD cocktail recipe 

Non-alcoholic lime cocktail with kombucha and CBD recipe 
A supremely refreshing cocktail that makes use of a surprising ingredient 

Credit:
La Maison Wellness

Bring a little more focus into your day with this beautifully refreshing non-alcoholic CBD cocktail. 

Prep time: 5 minutes 

INGREDIENTS

  • 20ml Everleaf non-alcoholic aperitif 
  • 20ml lightly sweetened cucumber juice
  • 20ml lime juice 
  • 3 dashes of OTO CBD Bitters
  • Kombucha, such as Real Kombucha’s Dry Dragon, to top up
  • Rosemary sprig and mint sprig, to garnish

METHOD 

  1. Put all of the ingredients except for the kombucha and herbs into a cocktail shaker, fill with ice, and shake.
  2. Strain into a glass, top up with the kombucha and add the rosemary and mint springs to garnish.

