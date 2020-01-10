Home NEWS Non-alcoholic grapefruit spritz with liquid vitamin D recipe 

Non-alcoholic grapefruit spritz with liquid vitamin D recipe 

By
Mary Smith
-
6
0
non-alcoholic-grapefruit-spritz-with-liquid-vitamin-d-recipe 



Non-alcoholic grapefruit spritz with liquid vitamin D recipe 
Set the right brunch intentions with this easy and delicious mocktail 

Credit:
La Maison Wellness

A super refreshing non-alcoholic cocktail full of benefits for your body and mind. 

Prep time: 5 minutes 

INGREDIENTS 

  • 50ml Lyre’s Italian Spritz
  • 25ml fresh grapefruit juice
  •  15ml apple cider vinegar
  • 4 drops of liquid Vitamin D
  • London Essence Grapefruit & Rosemary Tonic Water, to top 
  • grapefruit and rosemary sprig, to garnish 

GLASS 

  • wine glass

METHOD 

  1. Put all of the ingredients in your shaker with ice, except for the tonic water. Shake quickly.
  2. Pour it all in a wine glass and top up with your tonic water.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here