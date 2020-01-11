noel-gallagher-shuts-down-liam’s-claims-that-he’s-“begging”-for-an-oasis-reunion

Noel Gallagher has responded to Liam Gallagher‘s recent claims that the former Oasis guitarist is “begging” for him to reform the band in 2022.

Earlier this week, Liam joked on Twitter: “I intend to retire as [a] solo artist after album no3 as I have just had a call from my brother begging me to start oasis again in 2022 if you believe in life after love c’mon you know LG x”

Shortly beforehand, he posted a similar tweet that said: “After album no3 I’m gonna split up with myself I just don’t think I’ll be able to work with myself any longer I can write what I like and so can he but I think it’s for the best.”

Now, Noel has responded telling talkSPORT in a text message that a reunion isn’t going to happen.

He wrote: ”I’ve been listening to the show … and RE: ‘The Reunion’, sadly I think the other fella must have been on the leftover Christmas Babycham. For the record, until anyone hears it from ME, it’s not happening.”

Last month, meanwhile, Liam suggested that his revered former group “weren’t a fucking great band”.

“We were alright, we were better than a lot of shit out there but we weren’t pushing the boundaries, we weren’t Pink Floyd or The Beatles,” he said in an interview with Mojo.