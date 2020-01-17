noel-fielding-says-he-feels-like-‘tom-without-jerry’-after-sandi-toksvig-departs-bake-off

Noel Fielding has said that Sandi Toksvig’s departure from the Great British Bake Off has left him feeling like “Tom without Jerry.”

The comedian took to Twitter to share his views on his fellow comedian’s exit from the nation’s favourite tent, claiming that he would miss the “wonderful times” the pair had shared.

He wrote, “I feel like Tom without Jerry ! Mick without a Keef 🙁 gonna miss yooooooooooooooooo and the wonderful times we got to play together in the tent!

“Double acts are rare and magical beast and working with you was a pleasure x x x all my love Mr Noel x [sic]”

I feel like Tom without Jerry ! Mick without a Keef 🙁 gonna miss yooooooooooooooooo and the wonderful times we got to play together in the tent ! Double acts are rare and magical beast and working with you was a pleasure x x x all my love Mr Noel x pic.twitter.com/nkbuLpvQMs — noel fielding (@noelfielding11) January 16, 2020

Toksvig announced her decision to depart the popular baking contest on Thursday 16th January following three years presenting alongside Fielding.

The pair had both joined in 2017 after the show’s move from BBC One to Channel 4, replacing previous hosts Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc.

Toksvig said that she was leaving in order to focus on other projects, which include the upcoming Channel 4 series The Write Offs, which looks at the issue of adult literacy.

She said, “As my waistline will testify, Bake Off is an all-consuming show. Spending time with Prue, Paul and Noel has been one of the great pleasures of my life. These are friendships which I know will continue beyond the confines of television.

“Bake Off is a wonderful programme which has already proved it can happily withstand a change of hosting personnel. The reason for that, of course, is that the true stars of the show are the bakers themselves. I wish everyone well.”

Speculation as to who might replace Toksvig is already rife, with names such as Fielding’s erstwhile Might Boosh collaborator Julian Barratt, former Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain, and comedian Jo Brand – who currently presents spin-off show Extra Slice – all mentioned as possible successors.