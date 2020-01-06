Nobody wants a repeat of the tedious draw between Wolves and Manchester United – is it time to scrap Cup replays?

Contents
After the United-Wolves stalemate, Telegraph Sport looks at the pros and cons of settling ties at the first time of asking
Yes
The game that no one will remember produced a match no one wants and if Saturday’s tedious goalless draw tested the patience of the most loyal Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United supporters, then the managers want no more of it.
While supporters have to weigh up the desire to see their team play home and away against their bank balances, Nuno Espirito Santo and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are more concerned about the effects on their players.
This replay is scheduled for Tuesday week – taking up what was their only free midweek – meaning United could play eight games this month and Wolves six.
Due to their participation in the Europa League, the replay will be Wolves’ 38th match of the season and United’s 34th.
This was a game between two tired sides, so it was hardly surprising that the prospect of scrapping replays between Premier League teams has been raised. In December 2018 the Football Association announced there would be no replays from the fifth round onwards to give players a winter’s break, and now the question must be asked whether that should also include the third and fourth rounds. It was obvious what both managers thought.
“I would prefer to go straight to penalties,” said Nuno, the Wolves head coach, and United manager Solskjaer agreed, saying: “We do have enough games and we will probably play Wolves in the Europa League soon. It’s just about having fresh minds and fresh legs.
“Some have played and are tired – some haven’t played and felt the effects of that towards the end.”
On the evidence of a game in which United failed to have a shot on target, the replay will not be a show-stopper.
No
The key argument against scrapping replays is that the romance and sparkle of the FA Cup – already at a low ebb – would be diminished even more.
Solskjaer himself pointed towards Rochdale securing a trip to St James’ Park after their draw with Newcastle United as evidence that the replay still has a place in the footballing calendar. And there was an obvious truth when the two-time FA Cup winner pointed out that he would “rather have a replay than go out”.
And the players themselves are not complaining – not publicly at least.
“It’s not ideal considering the amount of games we’ve got and the size of our squad,” said Wolves wing-back Matt Doherty. “But we recover well and it won’t be a problem. I’d rather play games than train. If you keep playing it helps to keep you sharp and focused.”
Wolves goalkeeper John Ruddy, who plays only in the cups, not surprisingly would like replays to stay so that he gets more game time.
“Of course, for me it’s a great opportunity to get some minutes under my belt. I’m probably the only one who’s pleased we’ve got another game coming up,” the 33-year-old said.
“It was the same last year – Liverpool here in the third round and then United in the quarter-final. We’ve had big games here in the FA Cup.”
Supporters might argue it is another chance to see their team play, although with these sides meeting in the Premier League on Feb 1, they will do so three times in less than a month.
But if there are more ties like this one, then expect the future of the FA Cup replay to come under even more scrutiny.