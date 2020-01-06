Nobody wants a repeat of the tedious draw between Wolves and Manchester United – is it time to scrap Cup replays?

After the United-Wolves stalemate, Telegraph Sport looks at the pros and cons of settling ties at the first time of asking

Yes

The game that no one will remember produced a match no one wants and if Saturday’s tedious goalless draw tested the patience of the most loyal Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United supporters, then the managers want no more of it.

While supporters have to weigh up the desire to see their team play home and away against their bank balances, Nuno Espirito Santo and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are more concerned about the effects on their players.

This replay is scheduled for Tuesday week – taking up what was their only free midweek – meaning United could play eight games this month and Wolves six.

Due to their participation in the Europa League, the replay will be Wolves’ 38th match of the season and United’s 34th.