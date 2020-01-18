nobel-laureates-abhijeet-banerjee,-esther-duflo-speak-to-ndtv:-highlights

Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo spoke to NDTV’s Prannoy Roy

New Delhi:

Nobel laureates Abhijeet Banerjee and Esther Duflo today spoke with NDTV’s Dr Prannoy Roy on a range of subjects from Randomised Control Trials, to what to expect from the upcoming Budget and a range of other subjects related to economics.

Here are the highlights of Esther Duflo and Abhijit Banerjee’s discussion with NDTV: