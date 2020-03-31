noah-schnapp-suggests-that-millie-bobby-brown-and-finn-wolfhard-might-hook-up-following-the-covid-19-quarantine-and-fans-freak-out!

Fans of Stranger Things ship Eleven and Mike a lot and it makes sense! After all, the characters are not only canon but they are also super cute together!

That being said, it turns out that Noah Schnapp in part of that list of shippers as well!

When asked who he thinks can’t wait for the coronavirus ‘social distancing’ stuff to come to an end, he had a response that made everyone freak out.

The young actor picked two of his co-stars – Finn Wolfhard and Millie Bobby Brown – who play that canon couple on screen!

Not only that but he even went as far as to suggest that they are eager to have ‘social distancing’ end because they want to hook up with each other!

It all started with user @JuliaRaskin14 posting a meme that reads: ‘Tag two people that want to hook up with each other to make things awkward.’

The meme may not be a huge thing but give the COVID-19 crisis and the quarantine that has been going on, it’s safe to say that there is no hooking up at all these days!

But the 15 year old Noah, who plays fan favorite Will Byers on the popular show had something more to say to make it awkward without the help of his friends hooking up.

He went ahead and simply tagged Finn Wolfhard, 17, and Millie Bobby Brown, 16!

It’s safe to say that fans went crazy in the comment section!

Here are a few of their reactions: ‘YES NOAH JOIN THE FILLIE FANDOM.’ / ‘OH MY GOD AHAHHAHA.’ / ‘lesh go Noah he be speaking straight facts doe.’ / ‘we love a chaotic KING.’ / ‘NOAH I AGREE.’ / ‘balls of steel. I salute you sir.’ / ‘you can’t blame him he’s not wrong.’



