no-xbox-series-x-exclusives-till-2022-but-ps5-will-have-them-at-launch

All of Microsoft’s new games for this year and next will be on both Xbox Series X and Xbox One, but Sony seems to have a different approach.

In a surprising announcement (to say the least) Xbox Game Studios boss Matt Booty has revealed that there will be no Microsoft-published Xbox Series X exclusives until at least a year after launch.

Instead, all new first party games will come out on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X, as was already announced to be the case with Halo Infinite.

That will be the standard for at least the first year of the Xbox Series X’s life, so the recently announced Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 will also be on Xbox One.

There’s nothing stopping a third party company making an Xbox Series X exclusive, but that’s probably unlikely so close to launch.

‘As our content comes out over the next year, two years, all of our games, sort of like PC, will play up and down that family of devices,’ Booty told MCV.

‘We want to make sure that if someone invests in Xbox between now and [Series X] that they feel that they made a good investment and that we’re committed to them with content.’

Given how much console sales slow down in the last year before a new generation that seems unnecessarily cautious, but Microsoft are clearly very keen on making Xbox feel like a cohesive brand and not a series of consoles with a limited shelf-life.

The controversial name of the Xbox Series X is further proof of that, as it sounds closer to a new phone than a completely separate new format.

The main concern with this approach is that first party games will not be able to take full advantage of the Xbox Series X’s power, as they have to bear in mind the more limited capabilities of the Xbox One, but Booty is adamant that won’t be an issue.

‘Our approach is to pick one or two IP that we’re going to focus on and make sure that they’re there at the launch of the console, taking advantage of all the features,’ he said.

‘And for us that’s going to be Halo Infinite, which is a big opportunity. It’s the first time in over 15 years that we’ll have a Halo title launching in sync with a new console. And that team is definitely going to be doing things to take advantage of [Series X].’

Although Halo Infinite and Hellblade 2 are the only confirmed first party Xbox Series X title so far, a new Forza is almost certain either this year or next. It’s still unclear when the much-rumoured Fable 4 will be out, but if it’s next year then according to Booty’s statement it will also be on Xbox One.

Sony has not yet announced any first party games for the PlayStation 5, although third party title Godfall, from Gearbox, will only be on PlayStation 5 (and PC) and not PlayStation 4.

Kotaku news editor Jason Schreier commented on the Splitscreen podcast (at around the 29-minute mark) that Sony will have PlayStation 5 exclusive titles at launch – not only that but he claims to know what some of them are already.

As for third party games for both consoles, it’s widely assumed that most titles releasing this year will be cross-generational, with Schreier stating that that is his understanding too – citing the frequently leaked Viking-themed Assassin’s Creed as one example.

