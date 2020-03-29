‘no-time-to-die’-pushed-further-to-november-for-release-due-to-covid-19-outbreak

‘No Time to Die’ is a spy film and the twenty-fifth installment in the James Bond film series. No Time to Die was earlier scheduled to be released on April 3, but now, the release of the movie has been postponed to November due to the COVID-19 Outbreak which has affected the entertainment industry a lot. It will get on the floors on 12 November 2020 in the UK and 25 November 2020 in the US.

As the number of Coronavirus cases is constantly increasing all across the globe with a complete lockdown in some areas, it is not possible to even keep up the previous date of the premiere scheduled for 31 March as the virus spreads at a very high speed with one person infection a large number and so on.

The ‘No Time to Die’ producers are the first ones in Hollywood to delay the release of their movie because of Coronavirus.

In the International market, sale of tickets is a key to measure a film’s overall success and keeping the competition in mind with other production houses MGM must provide the best chance of success to its movies. As of now, success is not possible because of the ban on public gatherings and theatres being closed for the time being.

The movie revolves around James Bond who has been assigned a mission to rescue a scientist and keep the scientist’s latest technology safe. The audiences will get to see Daniel Craig portraying the English spy and along with him, there will be Ana De Armas playing an important role.

In an interview, Daniel Craig confirmed that this will be his last venture as James Bond.

A trailer has been released for the film.

It will be interesting to see how James Bond completes another mission…

Stay Tuned for Further Updates!