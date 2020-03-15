No Time to Die Pushed back to 2021 due to Corona Virus? Find Extact Date? No One Really wants to die to the Pandemic

The Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak, which was first identified in China in December, has had sweeping effects in the public health, business, and travel sectors, among others. along with these Covid-19 has not left the entertainment industry. The immense and lucrative Chinese film industry was hit almost immediately as movie theatres across the country were closed immediately and major releases were delayed. Hollywood too began to feel the effects, and as time passes, the impact of the coronavirus on the global film and entertainment industries is certainly growing. As coronavirus continues to spread, an increasing number of movies have been delayed or has suspended their production. The number of impacted movies is growing with each passing day. SYFY WIRE

It was recently reported that MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the effects of Covid-19 on the entertainment industry, the release of “No Time to Die’ has been put on hold for the time being and is postponed until the last quarter of 2020.

THE WRAP

‘No Time To Die’ moved for reasons specific to that film and at least in North America it’s unlikely that we will see a sudden rush by studios to move release dates for films,” said Paul Dergarbedian, senior media analyst at Comscore (SCOR). “Of course, it’s an ever-changing situation and each studio will have to make their own decisions based on what’s best for their films, their employees and audiences.”

Along with ‘No Time to Die’ other movies that have rescheduled their release includes: A Quiet Place Part II, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, Fast and Furious 9, The Lovebirds, Blue Story, The Artist’s Wife and many more…

Stay Tuned for Further Information…