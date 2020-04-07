“no-time-to-die”-has-a-new-release-date-and-new-but-renowned-actor-as-antagonist!!!-other-updates-are-intact!!!

James Bond, a character that has a separate fan base, is coming with the twenty-fifth installment in Bond series. This 25th installment is titled “No Time To Die.”

Initially, this film was scheduled for 8 April 2020. But the outbreak of COVID-19 affects this film release date. Now, a new release date is finalized by the makers.

Now, this movie will be released on 12 November 2020 in the United Kingdom and in the United States, it will be released on 25 November 2020.

Trailer Released?

An official trailer is already released by the makers in February 2020. The trailer shows plenty of James Bond action and new characters to the franchise.

Who is Returning and New Cast?

Returning Cast

James Bond as Daniel Craig

Lea Seydoux as Madeleine Swann

Christoph Waltz as Ernst Stavro Blofeld

Ralph Fiennes as M

Ben Whishaw as Q

Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny

Rory Kinnear as Bill Tanner

Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter

New Cast

Rami Malek as Safin

Lashana Lynch as Nomi

Ana de Armas as Paloma

David Dencik as Waldo

Billy Magnussen as TBC ( not yet revealed)

Dali Benssalah as TBC ( not yet revealed)

Rami Malek will be the Main Villian

Rami Malek is going to be the new villain of the Bond film. How do we know about it? The actor himself confessed it.

Malek, in a recent interview, said that he would make sure that Mr. Bond doesn’t have an easy ride in his 25th outing. This statement proves that he will be the main villain, and it’s going to be interesting for the viewers.

Daniel Craig’s last movie as James Bond?

In a recent interview, Daniel Craig has announced that this movie is going to be his last movie as James Bond. We know that you are going to miss James Bond, but still, one movie is ready to entertain you, just wait for a few months.