“no-takers-for-your-malware”:-india-rips-into-pak-at-un-security-council

Syed Akbaruddin criticised the top UN body for its inability to counter terror from Pakistan.

New York:

Pakistan should stop peddling falsehoods and heal itself of its “malaise”, India said on Thursday at the UN Security Council, calling it a country that epitomises the dark arts. “There are no takers here for your malware,” India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Syed Akbaruddin, said in a sharp message to Pakistan while criticising the top UN body for its inability to counter terror from Pakistan.

“It is increasingly acknowledged that the Council faces crises of identity and legitimacy, as well as relevance and performance. The globalisation of terror networks, the weaponisation of new technologies, the inability to counter those resorting to subversive statecraft are showing up the shortcomings of the Council,” Mr Akbaruddin was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“One delegation that epitomises the dark arts has, yet again, displayed its wares by peddling falsehoods earlier today. These we dismiss with disdain. My simple response to Pakistan is even though it is late, neighbour, heal thyself of your malaise. There are no takers here for your malware.”

He made the comments after Pakistan’s Munir Akram spoke about Jammu and Kashmir and accused India of “false and duplicitous claims on normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir” after imposing “unilateral measures”.

The government had ended Jammu and Kashmir’s special status on August 5 and split it into two union territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Mr Akbaruddin also emphasized on the need for a security council which is representative of global realities.

“The answer to the crises the Council faces, lies in invoking and working through Charter provisions that provide for reform and change. We need a Council that is representative of current global realities, credible, and legitimate, rather than one that rests merely on the claim that it existed at the inception. The Council needs to be fit for purpose for the 21st century,” said the ambassador.

He urged the UNSC to address ongoing and future threats to global peace and security as “part of the political toolkit”.

(With inputs from ANI)