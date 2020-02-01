No-shows at the start, Blues rally but fall short on defensive blunder

The Edmonton Oilers celebrate a goal against the Blues in the first period of a game on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

EDMONTON, Alberta — With February upon us, this Blues hockey season is perking along, but we’re a long way from seeing if they can repeat their title defense.But first periods like they had Friday in Edmonton, coupled with a defensive breakdown that led to the game-winning goal by the Oilers aren’t the prescription to success.Friday’s 4-2 loss to Edmonton prevented the Blues from a sweep of the Oilers in the three-game season series and represented a frustrating inability to get any momentum going coming out of the All-Star break.With just Winnipeg remaining Saturday to conclude this four-game road trip, the Blues are 31-13-8, staying at 70 points. They are 1-2-0 on this trip and 1-3-1 in their last five games, dating back to the Philadelphia and Colorado games prior to the bye/All-Star break.“It’s always tough on the road,” Tyler Bozak said. “We’ve played three really good teams. I think they’re the top three teams in the Pacific.”Vancouver, Edmonton and Calgary are indeed the top three teams in the tightly-packed Pacific. But the Blues have grown accustomed to feasting on the Pacific this season — they were 11-2-3 against the division at the start of this trip and 4-0 against the Oilers and Flames.“Credit to those teams, they played well,” Bozak said. “They played better than us tonight and in Vancouver. We got a big game tomorrow to salvage this road trip. So we gotta put this one behind us and get ready for that one.”The Blues were there in body but not in spirit at the start of the game. They were basically no-shows, getting outscored 2-0 and outshot 13-3. (And that was with a Blues power play.) It could’ve been worse because the Oilers hit two posts.”Our puck execution wasn’t very good for sure,” coach Craig Berube said. “We watched. We didn’t skate. Didn’t win many battles and they jumped early, had good energy. Got on us, forced us to make turnovers.”Edmonton scored both its first-period goals in a span of 17 seconds. After some loose play by St. Louis in the neutral zone, Leon Draisaitl drilled his 28th goal of the season past Jake Allen with just 5:31 gone in the game.Goal No. 2 by the Oilers came at the 5:48 mark by Caleb Jones — his first of the season — with the puck trickling past Allen with Kailer Yamamoto right in front of him poking away at the puck.“We definitely didn’t have the start we wanted from myself out,” Allen said. “Next thing you know you’re behind the 8-ball.”

As for the two goals in 17 seconds, Allen said, “Take responsibility for that. That can’t happen. … I wasn’t very happy with those two goals.”Why not?“They both should not go in,” Allen said. “I’m an NHL goalie.”The Blues woke from their slumber in the second period, outshooting the Oilers 12-8 and cutting the Edmonton lead to 2-1 on David Perron’s 23rd goal of the season. That matched Perron’s goal total from the entire 2018-19 regular season.On the play, Perron was grappling with Edmonton defenseman Oscar Klefbom at the front of the net, when Alex Pietrangelo fired a shot from the right point. With the puck loose in front, Perron was knocked down but managed to send the puck in from his knees with a backhand with 9:03 left in the second.It was Pietrangelo’s 30th assist of the season, the eighth time in 10 full NHL seasons he has reached that plateau. Zach Sanford had the secondary assist, extending his point streak to four consecutive games.The Blues kept up the pressure at the start of the third period and were able to pull even when Thomas scored his ninth goal of the season, matching his total from his rookie season a year ago. Thomas first hit the post and seconds later had a goal after Tyler Bozak swooped in for a loose puck in the near slot and fed Thomas.“It was a good hounding shift there,” Thomas said. “We lost the puck a couple times and fought to get it back and keep it in the zone. Obviously Bozy made a great play and I just had to tap it in.”So it was a new ballgame at 2-2 just 2:12 into the third period; the Blues had finally scratched their way back from that 2-0 deficit. But just two minutes later, Draisaitl tipped the momentum and the score back to Edmonton’s favor.The Oilers broke out of the neutral zone after a faceoff, and the Blues inexplicably had two defensemen cover one man, with Faulk leaving Draisaitl uncovered — heading in Pietrangelo’s direction instead. Big mistake. Draisaitl got the puck back and beat Allen nearside for his 29th goal of the season with 4:13 gone in the third.“You can’t have two ‘D’ on one guy,” Berube said. “Just a mistake. … Faulk should just stay on his side.”After the morning skate, Berube said the Blues had to make sure they limited time and space for the Oilers’ potent duo of Connor McDavid and Draisaitl. But that’s exactly what happened on both Draisaitl goals.“Both his goals were gimmes by us,” Berube said. “We gave him freebies. By turning the puck over on the first one, he walks in right down the middle of the ice, rips one. And then basically a partial breakaway on the second one.”The final Oilers goal came on an empty-netter with 1:41 left by Josh Archibald.

