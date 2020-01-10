no-severence-package-for-ousted-ceo-dennis-muilenburg,-says-boeing

New York, US:

Former Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg, who was criticized for his handling of the 737 MAX crisis, will receive no severance package, the company disclosed Friday.

Muilenburg also will not garner 2019 compensation under an annual bonus plan, the company said in a securities filing.

Muilenburg was ousted last month as the grounding of the MAX has dragged on after two deadly crashes.

