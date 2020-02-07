No second chances in history

Former Vice President Al Gore speaks at the COP25 Climate summit in Madrid, Spain, Dec. 9, 2019.(AP Photo/Andrea Comas)

The Senate reached the wrong verdict on impeachment.President William Jefferson Clinton should have been convicted. Maybe we’d have saved the planet.I thought about that last week when I was in Miami. The impeachment of President Donald Trump was the big national news, of course, but one of the local topics involved efforts to do something, anything, about the rising sea levels in Miami Beach. Sometimes the water sloshes into the streets. The problem will only get worse, the engineers say.The juxtaposition of the two stories made me think about 1998. Had Clinton been convicted, Al Gore would have become president. He was flawed in many ways. He tried too hard to be cool, and really, you shouldn’t try at all. You’re either cool or you’re not. If you’re not, you live with it. You don’t pretend you invented the internet.But you don’t have to be cool to be smart, and Gore was. He was early into global warming. Australia didn’t have to catch fire for him to notice that something was going on. I’m not saying he discovered global warming. I’m sure scientists were the first to realize what was happening and why. But to Gore’s credit, he understood. He believed. He even came out against the internal combustion engine.That was not a popular position for a politician to take. You might as well of come out against hamburgers. Actually, I think he did that, too. Cows contribute to greenhouse gases.So there is a chance, maybe a likelihood, that President Gore would have made the fight against global warming his signature issue.I am not suggesting it would have been an easy battle. Certainly, Republicans would have resisted efforts to reduce our carbon footprint. Such efforts would be bad for business, bad for the economy, and at the time — we’re talking about 1998 — Rush Limbaugh had replaced William F. Buckley as the intellectual leader of the GOP. He liked to use the term “environmental wackos.” Limbaugh, not Buckley.Still, a Gore presidency likely would have brought the issue to the forefront.Besides, Republicans can be beaten. That might seem hard to believe at this moment in time, as the Democrats march out of Iowa with a 78-year-old socialist with a bad heart and a 38-year-old gay man who has never so much as won a statewide contest as the leading contenders for the 2020 nomination, but yes, Democrats can prevail in a battle of ideas.After all, we have Social Security, right?I admit I did not see Gore in such a positive light in 2000. I remember a schtick he had during his campaign. His wife, Tipper, would speak to the crowd, and as she spoke, he would sneak up behind her and then “surprise” her and kiss her. The crowd, knowing it was coming, would start to cheer as Gore pretended to sneak up on her.How could she be surprised when it happened every time? And didn’t the crowd give it away? It bugged me. I voted for the Libertarian, Harry Browne.I have made more important decisions on lesser grounds.Now, years later, as the effects of global warming become more apparent, I am rethinking my vote. I’ve got kids, grandkids. Oh, to have confronted this problem earlier. Especially with the Republicans having pulled us out of the Paris climate agreement and with the Environmental Protection Agency being gutted. No matter how much fun we’re having, tomorrow comes. Also, as a Democrat, there are partisan reasons I wish the Senate had convicted Clinton.One of the articles of impeachment was an allegation that Clinton had lied under oath during a deposition in a lawsuit from Paula Jones. Some of the lies had to do with his relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.Clinton’s defenders generally sought to downplay the lies. Maybe he lied, they conceded, but all husbands who cheat lie, and so this is really about cheating, and cheating ought not be an impeachable offense.During the course of this national debate, James Carville, one of the more despicable figures in the Clinton entourage, demeaned Jones and her lawsuit. “If you drag a $100 bill through a trailer park, you never know what you’ll find,” he said. Years later, Democrats wonder how the party lost the working class.At the most basic level, Karl Marx had it right. It’s labor against capital. You’re for the workers or you’re for the bankers. The Democrats were the party of the workers. The Republicans represented the money.I always come back to “The Grapes of Wrath.” Why would the Joads ever vote for the bankers?Sometimes things go deeper than economics.Finally, it’s hard to blame the Republican senators for not doing what the Democratic senators wouldn’t do. Country should come before party. And planet should come before country.

