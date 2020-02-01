no-rest-for-ruben-loftus-cheek-with-chelsea-midfielder-to-work-through-winter-break

Frank Lampard has revealed Ruben Loftus-Cheek will continue working during the forthcoming international break as he bids to step up his rehabilitation from an Achilles injury.

The 23-year-old underwent surgery after rupturing his Achilles tendon during a friendly against New England Revolution in May and previously revealed he had to learn how to walk again.

Loftus-Cheek has been training with the club’s under-16s in an attempt to work his way up to speed by advancing through the age groups.

Chelsea have a 16-day break after facing Leicester on Saturday before hosting Manchester United and Lampard said: “Where we are having a bit of time off for the players, he [Loftus-Cheek] won’t, he’ll be working.

“He’ll be with the under-23s to try and get some minutes. He’ll have to get some minutes. He’s had a full week of training with us for the first time and he has come through it.

“It’d great to see him but he looks short, he knows he’s short, you couldn’t not be after he has been out for so long.

“So yes, 23s progression and hopefully after the break we can talk about him more when he is going to come back into the squad.”