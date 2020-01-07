“no-proof,-story-made-up”:-jnu-student-leader-on-cases-against-her

Aishe Ghosh said the story was made up by JNU administration

New Delhi:

Aishe Ghosh, the chief of JNU Students’ Union, said she is confident that there can be no police action against her on basis of the two First Information Reports against her, since she has not been involved in any violence. The police, she said, would not take action without any evidence.

The FIRs against Ms Ghosh was filed on Sunday evening — around the time masked goons were on an attack spree at the university and she was taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, injured and bleeding.

The two FIRs, filed within minutes of each other, were based on the complaints of the university authorities, which they had just received, the police said.

The university claimed the complaints were sent much earlier.