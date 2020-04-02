‘No parking ticket’ policy at meters extended to April 22 in St. Louis

Leah Thorsen

ST. LOUIS — City Treasurer Tishaura Jones on Thursday extended her no-enforcement policy for city parking meters until April 22.Her order had been set to expire Monday.She said she’s taking the action for the health and well-being of her staff and all St. Louisans.“Suspending this activity contributes to flattening the curve and preventing the spread of the coronavirus,” Jones said in a statement.Jones also said penalties will be frozen through May 15 and all parking ticket hearings will be rescheduled.

