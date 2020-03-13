With no fans in the stands, David Warner endured a very awkward half-century when it appeared no one realised he reached 50 runs in Australia’s ODI against New Zealand.

Warner powered eight boundaries in his 67 from 88 balls, and didn’t even realise he’d brought up his 50 when he pulled Ish Sodhi to square leg with no crowd present to applaud him.

“I’m not sure he knows because no one is applauding,” Ian Smith said on Fox Cricket.

“Honestly, he hasn’t raised his bat.”

Marnus Labuschagne’s remarkably consistent home summer has continued in an unusual setting, with another half-century guiding Australia to 7-258 against New Zealand in the opening ODI.

Labuschagne made 56 at an empty SCG on Friday, a knock that only received acclaim from his teammates after the venue was closed off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After a breakthrough Test schedule, the knock marked Labuschagne’s eighth score of 50 or more in nine international innings at home this summer.

He was again busy, facing just 10 dot balls in his 52-ball knock as he regularly found ways to tick the strike over and find gaps in the field.

New Zealand DRS blunder saves Aaron Finch

But it still wasn’t enough to help Australia in the last 10 overs, as their late-innings problems continued.

They hit just two boundaries in the final 10 overs, and added just 64 in that period despite openers Aaron Finch and David Warner setting up what should have been a hard-hitting finish with a brisk stand worth 124-run.

However, he was visibly frustrated when he hit Lockie Ferguson to mid on, after mistiming a pull shot.

Finch, who would have been out twice had decisions not gone in his favour, was particularly aggressive, whacking two sixes in his 60 from 75 balls.

One six off legspinner Sodhi went deep into the vacant Bill O’Reilly Stand, leaving Ferguson to climb the fence to retrieve the ball.

“It’s an unusual feeling out here,” Finch admitted at the toss.

“When you turn up to the game and no-one is around it’s unusual. But for us to play a game of cricket is nice still.”

When the Australian captain was caught behind trying to drive spinner Mitchell Santner (2-34), the Black Caps managed to apply the brakes with Sodhi chipping away with 3-51.

Australia’s decision to bat first followed revelations Kane Richardson had been ruled out with a mild sore throat and placed into quarantine given he had flown in from overseas in the past two weeks.