no-need-for-citizenship-act,-focus-on-unemployment:-arvind-kejriwal

“I don’t understand this law,” Arvind Kejriwal said

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today voiced concern over the new citizenship law and the government’s insistence on it despite the snowballing of protests.

“What is this? So much love for Pak Hindus and what about Indian Hindus? I don’t get this. Economy is down, there are no jobs. What was the need for this law,” he said at townhall with Delhi citizens.

“I don’t understand this law,” the Chief Minister further said.

“Someone I met in Burari came from Bihar or Uttar Pradesh to Delhi. I asked if he has his birth certificate. He said he was born at home and all that were not there in those times. His parents do not have birth certificates either. So I said ‘ab kya karoge, you will have to leave the country,” he added.