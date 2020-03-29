‘no-kissing’:-players-to-be-fined-under-new-rules

The NRL has reportedly issued to a strict new protocol to all clubs and players which includes a total ban of signing autographs and kissing any acquaintances as the league juggles the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Daily Telegraph reports the NRL issued a six-page confidential document outlining a number of strict procedures and protocols that will result in heavy fines if proven to have been breached.

Players will essentially have to minimise all physical contact with people outside their homes.

The report also states that the new protocol officially kicks in today with no player allowed to step foot on their club’s headquarters and no team officials of staff members are allowed to meet with players unless they have special permission.

Wests Tigers five-eighth Benji Marshall tackles Knights prop David Klemmer during NRL Round 2. (Getty)

“Avoid all physical contact — no handshakes, kissing, high-fives, hugs etc with any member of the public, including friends or acquaintances,” the new rules state.

“This means no selfies, sharing/touching phones, no touching pens to sign autographs etc.”

Other strict protocols reportedly include, no group training sessions with any players and all ballwork training to be done out alone.

“We understand the protocols mean there is going to be some significant restrictions on you, but they are absolutely necessary to protect your health and safety, and that of your family and friends,” the document’s memorandum reads.

“Any training or rehabilitation programs, coaching sessions or other similar activities must be provided remotely.

“Your club may provide you with ballwork drills but none that requires training with a partner or a group. Remember, all training must be conducted on your own.

“Clubs can prescribe training and rehabilitation programs for players, however the programs need to be conducted in isolation, either in the player’s home or outdoor space which complies with government restrictions, including social-distancing requirements.

Josh Jackson of the Bulldogs is tackled during the round 1 NRL match between the Parramatta Eels and the Canterbury Bulldogs (Getty)

“Where these sessions are conducted in a suitable outdoor space, players must avoid touching any hard surfaces or equipment, for example outdoor council gyms.

“All training must be non-contact and maintain social distancing and avoid the risk of transmission.

“Club gyms or indoor sports facilities, including boxing, yoga rooms, swimming pools, dojos or other martial arts facilities, cannot be used.