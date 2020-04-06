no-game-no-life-season-2-will-the-anime-be-returning?-release-date-and-everything-we-know-so-far-about-the-upcoming-season!

The first season of No Game No Life came out way back in 2014. Soon after its release, the anime got reviews from both critics and audiences that confirmed that it was a massive hit. The anime has great characters and witty conversations that anyone will enjoy.

The characters are enjoyable as well. Let us not forget the cute duo of Sora and Shiro. The gamers are what make the show addictive in the first place. It is no surprise that fans are waiting eagerly for the second season. So, here is everything we know so far about the second season of No Games No Life.

No Game No Life Season 2 Release Date

The first season of No Games No Life premiered in 2014. In 2017 MadHouse came out with a prequel titled No Game No Life: Zero. However, there has been no official announcement about the second season.

Fans are certain about the sequel because the anime was a massive hit commercially. We speculate that the anime will be back for a second season sometime next year in 2021. No Game No Life is one of the best performing animes by Madhouse, and its change of getting renewed is massive.

Shiro and Sora of No Game No Life.

No Game No Life Season 2 Volumes

Moreover, the anime just covers five volumes out of ten in the novels. The prequel covers the sixth volume. The creators have enough content from four volumes to ake a second season.

The anime has a lot of potential considering the massive fan base just not in Japan but all over the world. Keeping all these factors in mind, we are pretty sure Madhouse is going to come out the second season soon enough.