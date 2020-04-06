“no-game-no-life-season-2”:-the-5-year-long-wait-to-end-this-year-or-its-just-a-permanent-halt-to-the-series?-the-latest-updates-are-here!!!

The Netflix anime series No Game No Life had it was the first season in 2014. The series, which turned out to be extremely popular, has kept its fans waiting for five years. Will the wait end in 2020?

No Game No Life

The anime series is based on the Japanese manga novel series of the same name. No Game No Life series was written by the Japanese author Yuu Kamiya. The novel series gained a lot of fans and popularity, which prompted Madhouse to go for an anime version. The series revolves around the adventures of a group of human gamers. They try to beat the God of games in order to dethrone him and take over the authority. The 12 episodes first season was brought out by Madhouse animations.

Season 2 Release Date

The delay procured in the renewal of the series has amazed many to the core. This was because of the acclaim the series got in both the critical and commercial arena. Many anticipated the renewal announcement to come about before long. But, very little news has been there since. But, a movie No Game No Life was released in 2017. This movie actually came in as a prequel to the series. The movie, too, met with the same reception as that of the series. This further aroused the hopes of a second season to the series, but the trend followed to be the same as before.

The series currently runs on Hulu and Amazon Prime. The increasing popularity of digital streaming services has resulted in huge popularity in many shows. Anime series are the ones who benefited the most due to a version of this ‘entertainment globalization.’

There has been no official announcement of renewal so far. But, The fans expected a comeback in 2020. But the recent coronavirus pandemic has laid a dark cloud on those hopes. So, let’s hope that once this is over, we get to see the return of this series.