no-flight-ops-for-nearly-2-hours-at-delhi-airport-on-these-days-for-r-day

Flight operations of all airlines are likely to be impacted on these days (Representational)

New Delhi:

No flight operations will take place for around one hour and 45 minutes at the Delhi International Airport on seven days — January 18, 20-24 and 26 — due to the Republic Day celebrations, said an official notice on Sunday.

According to a notice to airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Sunday, “no landing and take-off” would be “permitted” at Delhi International Airport between 10.35 am and 12.15 pm on January 18, 20-24 and 26, due to “Republic Day Celebrations”.

Due to closure of airspace over Delhi on these days, flight operations of all airlines are likely to be impacted.