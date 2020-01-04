‘no-fish’-cakes-recipe

All the flavour and texture of fish cakes – but completely vegan! The secret? Canned jackfruit. Jackfruit is a fruit grown in South Asia; it has a naturally meaty texture and is able to absorb flavours well. It is now widely available in large supermarkets, Asian supermarkets and health food shops, sold tinned or vacuum-packed.

Prep time: 15 minutes, plus 1 hour refrigeration | Cooking time: 35 minutes

MAKES

About 10

INGREDIENTS

4 baking potatoes, peeled and roughly chopped

400g canned jackfruit, drained and rinsed

4 tbsp vegan mayonnaise

2 spring onions, very finely chopped

Generous handful of flat-leaf parsley, very finely chopped

4 tbsp sunflower oil

METHOD

Bring a pan of water to the boil and add the potatoes. Boil for 20-25 minutes until softened. Drain, then return to the pan and mash until smooth. Allow the mashed potato to cool to a temperature that is comfortable to handle. Separate the chunks of jackfruit into strands, discarding any tough parts. Add the strands to the pan along with the mayonnaise, spring onions and parsley. Season with salt and pepper, then stir to combine all of the ingredients. Once combined, take heaped tablespoon-sized amounts of the mixture and shape into patties about 5-6cm in diameter. Place on a plate, then refrigerate for one hour (this will help to firm them up for easier cooking). Heat the sunflower oil in a frying pan until hot. Carefully add up to four of the patties to the pan and cook over a medium-high heat for five minutes until golden, then use tongs to turn them over and cook for a further five minutes. Remove from the pan and keep warm while you cook the remaining no-fish cakes. Serve hot. Cook the no-fish cakes in two batches to avoid overfilling the pan, making turning easier and ensuring even cooking.

Recipe from Five Ingredient Vegan by Katy Beskow (Quadrille, £20). Order your copy from books.telegraph.co.uk.