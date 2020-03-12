Cricket Australia has announced drastic action in response to the coronavirus pandemic, with fans barred from upcoming men’s ODI matches and the women’s ODI and Twenty20 tour of South Africa suspended.

CA released a statement on Friday morning confirming the decision as sports around the world are hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

“Australia’s three-match Gillette One-Day International series against New Zealand will proceed as scheduled, however fans will not be admitted into the venue,” the statement said of the men’s matches this weekend.

“The matches impacted are March 13 and 15 at the Sydney Cricket Ground and March 20 at Blundstone Arena [in Hobart].

“A decision will be made in due course regarding Australia’s three-match Twenty20 International tour of New Zealand. The matches are currently scheduled to play in Dunedin (March 24), Auckland (March 27) and Christchurch (March 29).

“Cricket Australia will continue to monitor the coronavirus situation at home and overseas before making a decision on Australian men’s international matches beyond the Australian leg of the ODI tournament.”

Media accredited for those matches will still be permitted to attend, and CA have said fans will be eligible for full refunds.

The women’s national cricket team are also affected by the coronavirus outbreak around the world.

“Australia’s three-match One-Day International and three-match Twenty20 International Qantas tour of South Africa has been suspended until further notice,” CA’s statement read.

“The ODI matches were due to be played in Durban (March 22), Pietermaritzburg (March 25) and East London (March 28) and the T20Is were due to be played in East London (March 31) and Benoni (April 3 and 4).”

Australian Mens ODI players (L-R) Matthew Wade, David Warner and DArcy Short pose for a photo during a media opportunity at the SCG (AAP)

Alex Kountouris, Cricket Australia’s Sports Science and Sports Medicine Manager, explained that the action was in response to an ‘unprecedented’ situation.

“These were not decisions taken lightly, but they are the most responsible courses of action based on expert advice,” Kountouris said.

“The health and safety of everyone in the cricket family is paramount and our actions reflect that.

“This is an unprecedented global health situation and, as we’ve seen around the world, serious measures have been taken by many organisations to limit the spread of coronavirus. We are among those.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and consult with relevant experts in relation to future matches and series.”

The Sheffield Shield has been unaffected, and will proceed as scheduled at this point, with four matches remaining this season, including the final.

Chief Executive of Cricket Australia Kevin Roberts is scheduled to speak to media at 10.30am (AEST) to give a further update.

“We have taken strong action today in the face of an unprecedented public health issue,” Roberts said in a statement.

“We believe this is the right decision to minimise the risk of public exposure to the coronavirus, which the World Health Organisation declared a global pandemic on Thursday.

“We understand that these changes to our schedule will impact many, but we hope our community will understand that the public health and safety issues caused by the coronavirus must take priority over sport at this time. This is not an issue specific to cricket.

“Cricket Australia has been monitoring the coronavirus situation for several weeks, particularly looking at advice provided by DFAT and other relevant government agencies, including the Australian Institute of Sport, which has outlined a coordinated approach for all Australian sports. We have also consulted with an infectious diseases specialist.

“Our players and staff have been adopting recommended sanitary practices during this time to minimise the chance of exposure and will continue to do so.”