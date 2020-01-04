no-bake-vegan-brownies-recipe

These brownies are so delicious you will not believe they are such a healthy snack. They will give you all the TLC you need, as cacao is full of minerals and vitamins to boost your mood and energy levels, dates are a great natural sweetener, and the nuts add protein.

Prep time: 20 minutes

MAKES

Eight

INGREDIENTS

150g pecans or walnuts

150g pitted dates, soaked in hot water for 10 minutes

6 tbsp cacao powder

5 tbsp desiccated coconut

3 tbsp honey or maple syrup a pinch of sea salt

For the icing

150g dates, soaked in hot water for 10 minutes (save the water after soaking)

4 tbsp raw cacao powder

2 tbsp coconut oil

Optional toppings

Chopped walnuts and slivered almonds

Freeze-dried raspberries

Edible rose petals

METHOD

Blitz the nuts in a food processor until crumbly. Add the dates and blitz again until the mixture sticks together. Add the remaining ingredients and blend until the mixture turns a lovely dark brown. (If you don’t have a food processor, chop the nuts and dates finely and combine with the rest of the ingredients to make a fairly firm brownie mixture.) Line a 20cm square cake tin with baking paper and spoon the mixture into it, pressing down firmly. Now make the icing. Put all the ingredients in a food processor or blender with 50ml of the reserved date-soaking liquid, and blitz for a few minutes until smooth and velvety. Add a little more water if needed. Using a spatula, spread the icing on top of the brownie mix. Top with any decorations you are using, then chill in the fridge until ready to serve. Slice the brownies before putting in the fridge to chill, as they are easier to cut before they have been chilled.

Recipe from The Self-Care Cookbook by Gemma Ogston (Vermilion, £14.99). Order your copy from books.telegraph.co.uk.