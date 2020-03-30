NO Amitabh Bachchan Releases This Year

It is unlikely that we will see Big B in any film this year. While three of them were scheduled for release in 2020, all three stand indefinitely postponed as of now.

Shoojit Sircar’s Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo was to release on April 18 and the Nagraj Manjule –directed football drama Jhund on 8 May. But now because of the viral pandemic both the releases stand postponed. Sources close to both the projects say the new dates are unlikely to be decided until the Corona scare is over.

As for the long-delayed Karan Johar-produced Brahmastra, given the circumstances, it is highly unlikely to make it for its December release.

Interestingly the Big B’s first release for 2020 AB Ani CD in Marathi was released and then pulled out of theatres when the virus broke out.

Says a source close to the Big B, “It’s a chaotic situation for all. Amitji has four releases (three in Hindi one in Marathi) this year and none of it may make it into theatres. He also has a couple of delayed shootings including Rumi Jaffrey’s Chehre, to complete. But he won’t be back to shoot immediately once the viral threat ends. Because of his various serious illnesses, Amitji’s immunity system is unusually low. He cannot risk an infection.”