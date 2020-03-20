Nirbhaya Gangrape Case | A Rise of a New Nation, New INDIA

This sunrise marks the morning of a new nation and welcomes a new India.
LN Trend Team | A historic verdict of modern India has come to an end – a happy end as the justice we sought, we got.
Yes, you get it right – we are talking about the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case.
Brief: On December 16, 2012, a 23-year-old girl was brutally raped on a bus in Delhi by six men. That incident also led her life to an end.
Be it late, but today, on World Happiness Day – the convicts of the Nirbhaya case hanged to death at 5.30 a.m. in Tihar Jail and the justice prevails. It proves that where India is heading is a path of a better India, new India. Nirbhaya Gangrape Case
