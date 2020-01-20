nirbhaya-case:-top-court-order-shortly-on-convict’s-claim-he-was-juvenile

Breaking News



Nirbhaya Case: Supreme Court Order Shortly On Convict’s Claim He Was Juvenile

The Supreme Court will declare its decision shortly on the claim of one of the four Nirbhaya convicts, set to hang on February 1, that he was underage at the time of the incident. Pawan Kumar Gupta’s plea was rejected by the Delhi High Court earlier.

“How many times will we hear the same things? You have raised it many times already,” the Supreme Court said today.

Advocate AP Singh, appearing for Pawan Gupta, argued that his school certificate showed he was a minor at the time of the crime and no court had ever considered his documents.