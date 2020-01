Nirbhaya Case: The four convicts were supposed to be hanged on January 22.

New Delhi:

Tihar Jail authorities today asked the Delhi government to postpone the hanging of four convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case, and sought a fresh date for the purpose.

They said that the hanging should be postponed until the settlement of a mercy petition filed by the convicts.

The four convicts were supposed to be hanged on January 22 in keeping with a verdict passed by a Delhi court last week.