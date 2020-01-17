nirbhaya-case:-on-juvenile-claim,-convict-approaches-supreme-court

New Delhi:

One of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya case, Pawan Gupta, has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against last year’s Delhi High Court order in which his claim that he was a juvenile at the time of the crime was dismissed. The move comes after fresh death warrants were issued today for the men convicted of raping and murdering a 23-year-old paramedical student in 2012.

Convict Pawan Gupta had claimed he was a minor, “an innocent boy” at the time of the crime and should be punished under laws for juveniles – which means a lesser prison term. He had also claimed that proper medical tests to establish his age were not done at the time. The High Court had dismissed his claims in December last year.