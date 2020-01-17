nirbhaya-case:-home-ministry-sends-convict’s-mercy-plea-to-president

New Delhi:

The Home Ministry has forwarded the mercy plea filed by Mukesh Kumar, one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya case, to the President. Mukesh Kumar filed a mercy petition on Tuesday after the Supreme Court dismissed the curative pleas filed by him and Vinay.

Vinay Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Akshay Kumar Singh and Pawan Gupta were to be hanged next Wednesday at 7 am in Tihar jail, the trial court judge had declared last week, signing a death warrant seven years after a young medical student was gang-raped on a moving bus, tortured and killed in December 2012.