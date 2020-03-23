Nipsey Hussle’s Lady Love, Lauren London, Gives The Key To Staying Strong During These Dark Times — Scared Fans Have Embraced Her Moving Words

Lauren London is often setting an example on how to uplift spirits, all while she is going through pain and suffering after losing her soulmate, Nipsey Hussle.

As millions of people all over the world are scared while in quarantine to stop the coronavirus from further spreading, Lauren has taken to social media to share a message of hope.

The model said during this hard time, and it is advised to connect with God to find a way. Many fans embraced her moving words.

One person said: “I definitely know where she’s coming from. I thought my world was done when the cops killed my brother last year. Healing is tough but not impossible. They were perfect together. I couldn’t imagine losing my soulmate of THAT magnitude. Nip was a real one for sure. Like who could measure up?!? Much love to her.”

This follower shared: “She’s not lying. God has his way to break you down, and all you can do is call on him. It’s the greatest strength you will have.”

This person wrote: “AMEN! 🙌🏼 Here is one of my favorite verses that always comforts me (Deuteronomy 31:6 “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the LORD your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you”’) most especially now. Be blessed, everyone, and walk safely. God got us. 🙏🏽❤️🙏🏽”

This backer claimed: “Such a beautiful, strong Queen. I couldn’t imagine the loss she feels losing her soulmate .. Lean on Gods grace to strengthen you .. R.I.P. To a real on 🙏🙏💙💙💙🏁🏁🏁.”

In a past interview, Lauren shared those sweet words about the late rapper: “We met through a mutual friend, like, on the phone. Because we’re both from L.A., we had a lot of friends in common. I had a couple of homegirls that had hung out with him and would come back to me like, ‘Oh, my God! You would like Nip! He seems like your type!’”

She continued: “I wasn’t dating anybody at the time, or doing any of that. We met because I wanted to pick up a box of clothes he offered me after I bought a couple [copies of] Crenshaw. I pulled up to his shop on Crenshaw and Slauson, and he was like, ‘You want to hang out?’”

The actress has become an inspiration to many.



