nintendo-trademarks-mario-&-luigi-rpg-but-will-there-be-a-new-game?

Developer Alphadream may be no more but it looks like Nintendo still has plans for more games in the Mario & Luigi RPG series.

When developer Alphadream went bankrupt back in October last year it was widely assumed that they would take the Mario & Luigi series of role-playing games with them, since they’re the only ones that have ever worked on them.

Nintendo were criticised by some for not helping out more, although in hindsight it seems as if the remasters of Superstar Saga and Bowser’s Inside Story on 3DS may have been exactly that.

Given the old school 2D graphics, and the fact that the games have only ever appeared on portable consoles, it seemed reasonable to assume the Mario & Luigi series was dead, but website LetsGoDigital has discovered a new trademark filing for the name in South America.

As with any trademark filing, this may simply be so that Nintendo can keep the name and they have no intention of using it any time soon. But the timing certainly is interesting.

The Mario & Luigi games are spin-offs from the Paper Mario franchise, with crossover Mario & Luigi: Paper Jam Bros. from 2015 being the last time the Mario & Luigi series saw a new game.

The most recent Paper Mario game was the disappointing Color Splash from 2016, one of the few Wii U games not to be ported to the Switch – and for good reason.

With both series on a low ebb it does make sense for Nintendo to try and revive one or both of them, but without Alphadream it’s unclear who they’d get to do it. And even if Alphadream was still around they don’t have any experience making big budget games.

Perhaps Nintendo will try to hire a few ex-members and take care of the tech themselves but until there’s an official announcement we’ll never know.

But we’d certainly welcome both franchises being restored to their former glory.

