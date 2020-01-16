nintendo-switch-won’t-be-back-in-stock-till-end-of-january

The original Nintendo Switch console has been out of stick since Christmas and it’s still going to be a few weeks before more come in.

If you were waiting till 2020 to pick up a Nintendo Switch you’ll already have discovered that nobody seems to have them in stock at the moment.

The Switch Lite is still available, but the original Switch (the one that actually switches) isn’t available at Amazon, GAME, Smyths or most other major retailers.

They’ll all happily take your money as a pre-order but Smyths estimates there won’t be any available till the week beginning 27 January, while Amazon suggests one to three weeks from now.

Even the Nintendo website doesn’t pretend they’ll be available any time before 31 January (which is a Friday).

The Switch was the best-selling console of the year in the US and Japan. It almost certainly was in Europe as a whole too, although how it fared in the UK specifically is impossible to tell without specific sales figures.

The Switch’s current lifetime total (including the Switch Lite) was 41.67 million at the end of September, but that would’ve greatly increased in the run-up to Christmas and may already have overtaken the Xbox One. Although given Microsoft refuse to release hardware sales figures we’ll never know for sure.

The Switch isn’t the only hardware Nintendo has run out of lately, with keep fit game Ring Fit Adventure constantly going out of stock worldwide – particularly in Japan, where it’s proven especially popular.

It’s also out of stock at most retailers in the UK, although GAME are currently selling it for a marked up price of £109.99.

Email gamecentral@ukmetro.co.uk, leave a comment below, and follow us on Twitter

MORE: Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore Nintendo Switch review – Persona X Fire Emblem

MORE: Super Nintendo World theme park to open this summer where fans can enter ‘life-size, living video game’

MORE: Nintendo Switch GameCube controller mod makes the world’s coolest Joy-Cons





